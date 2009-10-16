We’re Tired of the Fat Jokes!

Jessica Simpson
“I will never understand why people attack for a laugh,” she Twittered after an Oct. 11 Fox NFL Sunday spoof mocked her weight by saying she’d make a good “defensive tackle.”
“I will never understand why people attack for a laugh,” she Twittered after an Oct. 11 Fox NFL Sunday spoof mocked her weight by saying she’d make a good “defensive tackle.”
Welcome to In Motion
Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!
What's In Motion? Tell me more
What's In Motion?Go back
How to Use In Motion
What's In Motion? Tell me more