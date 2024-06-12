Adam Doleac Wants a Big Family and to Be a Girl Dad

Country singer Adam Doleac wants to add a little girl to his and wife MacKinnon Morrissey’s family at some point.

“I imagine the daddy-daughter thing is just even another level,” Doleac, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly of Morrissey’s connection with their son, Jack, at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8. “I think she kind of gets that with him, obviously with the mom. The mom and her first boy. So I definitely told her she’s gotta gimme at least one girl.”

Doleac and Morrissey, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Jack in March. As the new parents have adjusted to life as a family of three, Doleac confessed to Us that he and his wife want to expand their family at some point — especially if their future kids are “as easy as Jack.”

“Definitely more along the way. We want a big family,” he teased. “I think three or four is the goal if we’re lucky enough.”

The singer-songwriter confessed that he and Morrissey hit the jackpot with their little one, as they both felt “really great” while tending to their newborn and didn’t miss out on any sleep.

“People get mad at us. We feel so good ’cause we’re sleeping,” he quipped. “We’re almost sleeping more now than we did before. He’s 11 weeks old today, and for the last month he [has] slept from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. every night.”

Doleac joked that his brother “didn’t sleep for three years” after welcoming his children, so the “Drinkin’ It Wrong” singer knew that his son would not be like other kids.

“He’s had a personality since the first week we brought him home,” Doleac gushed to Us. “He smiles all the time. It’s been really great.”

Doleac even brought Jack with him to watch him perform at CMA Fest and get his love for country music started at an early age. Jack was side stage with Morrissey and rocked his own special set of headphones for his “first outing.”

“Baby with headphones,” he teased. “I dare somebody to come up with something cuter.”

As Doleac adjusted to the role of fatherhood, he acknowledged that becoming a parent did shift his mentality and changed his “perspective on everything.”

“You’re more picky with what you do, even like, what shows you want to go play. How much time you wanna spend away from home and that kind of stuff,” he explained. “But definitely, the amount of love you feel is on a new high. Having that little baby smile back at you. Your heart just swells.”

While Doleac is focused on being the best dad he can be, he’s still making time to hit the road and make new music.

“We played a hundred shows last year, so only doing, like, 40 this year, I think. So spend a little more time at home but the big thing is just a lot of new music,” he told Us. “I think I’ve put three or four out this year already. And I’ve got a new EP called about time dropping June 28, that’s gonna have three more unreleased songs that fans haven’t heard yet.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons