Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘Cannot Wait’ to Meet Their Second Child

She (or he) will be loved! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are over the moon about the model’s second pregnancy.

“Adam and Behati cannot wait for their second child,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Adam is literally the happiest ever.”

Prinsloo, 28, announced mid-September that she’s pregnant and expecting their second child together. “ROUND 2…” she captioned a selfie of her bare baby bump via Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents of daughter Dusty, 12 months. “He is going to make sure he can take at least some time off to help Behati and bond with the new baby,” the source adds of the Voice coach.

The Maroon 5 frontman opened up about parenthood in October 2016. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience,” he said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest at the time.

“You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really,” he added to Entertainment Tonight. “All the other s‑‑t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

For the most part, Levine and Prinsloo haven’t shared too many pics of their little girl on social media. However, a source previously told Us: “They’re a very happy couple and excited to start their family. I can tell you they make very beautiful babies together.”

