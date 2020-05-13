Spreading smiles. AJ McLean recorded a cover of Cat Stevens‘ famous 1970 hit, “Wild World,” changing some of the lyrics to reflect what’s happening in today’s climate.

“I changed it to really, really positive [lyrics] because I just want to bring positivity to people right now and bring people smiles, even behind your mask,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively. “You can tell when someone’s smiling, even with a mask on, because their cheeks go up.”

In the video, exclusively debuting on Us, McLean is joined virtually by his closest friends and family — one couple expecting their first child, another joined by pets. Meanwhile, the “Boy and a Man” singer is joined by his daughters, Ava, 7, and Lyric, 3, who he shares with wife Rochelle McLean.

“I want to take a minute to thank so many people: Our first responders, doctors, nurses, people that work at grocery stores helping us get food, police officers, firemen, everyone that’s helping to get through this,” McLean says midway through the video. “We can do this. One love.”

For more, watch the full cover above.

