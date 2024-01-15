Anthony Anderson has a close-knit family that includes his mom and two children.

Anderson was raised by his mom, Doris Bowman, and late stepfather Sterling Bowman. In addition to Anderson, the couple also share son Derrick Bowman. Throughout his career, Anderson has credited his mom for being his biggest cheerleader.

“You know, the life that I’m living as an entertainer and celebrity is the life that my mother always wanted to live, the life she always wanted for herself,” Anderson exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2017. “My mother grew up wanting to be an actress and she ended up becoming a teen mom and had to put her dreams on hold, had to defer her dreams of being an actress to raise an actor. So everything I do, I do for her and it’s just great that I’m at a place in my career and in my life now that I can bring my mother on along to enjoy the ride.”

In addition to being Anderson’s sidekick, Doris is also the doting grandmother to her son’s two children, daughter Kyra and son Nathan, whom he shares with ex-wife Alvina Stewart. During a May 2022 interview with Parents.com, Anderson opened up about how his children have grown into mature young adults.

“I have some independent-thinking children which I love and respect, but that’s how I raised them,” he explained to the outlet. “I raised them to be their own individuals and to always speak their mind, to ask questions no matter who it is. There’s a difference between ‘questioning’ and ‘asking questions.’ You want to do this and go there? OK, why?”

Keep scrolling to get to know Anderson’s family:

Doris Bowman

Doris welcomed Anderson in 1970 and raised him alongside husband, Sterling, who died in 2002. Since Anderson made it big in Hollywood, he has had his mom by his side in several of his projects, including being a commentator on To Tell the Truth and cohosting the game show We Are Family.

Derrick Bowman

Anderson’s younger stepbrother is an ICU nurse. Derrick was featured on an episode of Celebrity IOU when Anderson wanted to renovate his little brother’s home to thank him for his hard work on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alvina Stewart

Anderson and Stewart tied the knot in 1999 and share two children. The pair split up for the first time in 2014 with Stewart filing for divorce. However, the twosome reconciled in 2017. Nearly five years after their first break up, Stewart filed for divorce a second time and they broke up for good when their divorce was finalized in September 2023.

Kyra Anderson

Stewart gave birth to Kyra in 1996, three years before she and Anderson walked down the aisle. While Kyra has joined her dad on several red carpets, she prefers to keep things low-key. Anderson exclusively told Us in June 2023 that Kyra is “living her dream” as a doula in Houston.

Nathan Anderson

Anderson and Stewart expanded their family with Nathan in 2000. Nathan has followed in his father’s footsteps as he has pursued an acting career. In addition to a guest role on Black-ish, Nathan has also starred in the TV series Richie Rich, All About the Washingtons and Act Your Age.