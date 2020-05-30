Ashley Stock is mourning the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Stevie, following a battle with brain cancer.

The Instagram influencer, 35, shared the news via Instagram on Friday, May 29, that Stevie had passed away just one month after she was diagnosed with DIPG — a rare brain tumor with a zero percent survival rate.

“At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms,” Stock captioned seven photos and a video clip featuring her daughter. “There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words.”

She continued, “We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a ‘get out of pain free’ card, and that’s okay. I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends.”

Stock — who also shares sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7 with her husband, Ben Stock — celebrated the toddler’s third birthday just two weeks earlier.

“Between the pain she smiles and giggles and admires her glitter fingernails and asks for us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins,” she captioned a birthday tribute via Instagram on May 15. “Her verbal communication abilities are declining more each day but the way she communicates with her eyes holds a wisdom and a knowing far beyond my own.”

The Little Miss Momma blogger chronicled Stevie’s battle with cancer since her daughter was admitted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after she lost motor function in April.

Ashley revealed in an emotional Instagram post that her youngest child had been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) — a tumor of the brain stem that affects children ages 5 to 10.

“After several tests, a social worker came and escorted me to a private room where 4 doctors sat waiting,” she wrote at the time. “My stomach sank as I accepted the box of tissues handed to me and they delivered the news that our sweet baby girl has a large mass on her brain. This is all we know for now.”

Ashley praised her husband for being her support system through their grief earlier this month. “Ben has made sure we take time every day to just talk and be together,” she wrote via Instagram on May 2.