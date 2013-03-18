What to get the new parent who expects the best? Ask Bea Thomas, a celebrity baby nurse who has 19 years of experience and specializes in multiple births. Here, she shares her top picks for shower presents — and all of them are affordable!

Aden & Anais Swaddling Blankets: Thomas raves about these cool covers, which stylish moms Charlize Theron and January Jones have used to keep their babies warm. ($22-$28, adenandanais.com)

PHOTOS: Celebs' mommy must-haves

Cloud B Sound Soothers: "I recommend them!" she says of these sleep-aid toys owned by Jessica Alba. ($26-$33, cloudb.com)

Baby Jogger City Mini: Miranda Kerr has pushed her son, Flynn, in the stylish stroller ($250-$450, babyjogger.com)

PHOTOS: Star families are just like us!

Baby Bjorn: Sienna Miller (above) keeps her daughter, Marlowe, close in this comfy carrier. ($80-$210, toysrus.com)



Diaper Dude: Brad Pitt and Patrick Dempsey have proudly carried this manly diaper tote. Thomas calls it "a necessity." ($60-$114, diaperdude.com)

Bea Thomas can be reached at beatrice.thms@gmail.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!