Bethenny Frankel Is Considering Second Baby

Since giving birth in May, reality star Bethenny Frankel says her 2-month-old daughter Bryn is "the perfect baby" — even though she's starting to pull her mom's hair!

"She's absolutely beautiful and so she's so sweet," Frankel, 39, told UsMagazine.com at the GLAAD Summer Rooftop event in NYC. "She's a doll — like you opened up a box and a doll came out."

And though the new mom is reveling in Bryn's latest milestones — she's "giggling, smiling and making lots of noises right now" — the Bravo star isn't in any rush to add to her brood.

"Jason wants to have one more," she tells Us of her husband's plans to make Bryn a big sister. "No plans right now, but conversations [are happening]."

For now, Frankel's Real Housewives of New York co-star Alex McCord and her her husband Simon van Kempen say the new parents are doing a fabulous job of raising their daughter.

"We were with them on Sunday and they're still in the coo-coo parent modes and they were loving her," van Kempen told Us.

Added McCord: "She was snuggling on Bethenny's chest. So adorable!"

