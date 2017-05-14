Total Divas star Brie Bella shared a new pic with her baby daughter, Birdie, as she prepared to celebrate her first Mother’s Day.

“I still can’t stop staring at her,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo taken in her hospital room in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 13. “Truly the greatest gift you could ever receive. I thank the Lord so much for this precious little angel.

As previously reported, Bella, 33, welcomed her first child — Birdie Joe Danielson — with husband Daniel Bryan on Tuesday, May 9.

“I’m so happy I get to go home now but I couldn’t have done it with[out] all the nurses this week. They are true rock stars and they taught me so much. Thank you all #nursesweek,” the E! star continued. “And I can’t believe I get to celebrate Mother’s Day tomorrow as a Mom.”

The professional wrestler shared details of her “very long labor” in a video posted on YouTube on Friday, May 12.

“It was a very crazy process,” she told her fans. “I’m so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time, and then my sister [Nikki Bella] — who’s filming this right now — by my side the whole time, which was amazing. But at the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us. We couldn’t be happier. So thank you for all your love and support.”

Her husband also spoke in awe of his wife, saying, “This woman is a warrior. What she went through on Tuesday … never in my life could I do that.”

