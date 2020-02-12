Brooklyn-Decker-Candidly-Talks-Getting-in-Shape-After-Pregnancy

Keeping it real. Brooklyn Decker spoke candidly about her experience getting back in shape after having two kids.

“I haven’t really stuck to that goal of consistently taking care of myself as far as exercise is concerned,” the model, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Fire Drill Friday kickoff event in L.A. on February 7. “But yeah, you survive every day and I’m happy doing it. It’s been great.”

Decker also admitted to having “no idea” if she’s interested in having more kids with her husband, Andy Roddick, who she wed in 2009.

Decker and the retired tennis star, 37, welcomed son Hank, 4, in 2015 and daughter Stevie, 2, in 2017. In March 2019, the Just Go With It actress told Us what her postpartum weight loss was like after giving birth to her children.

“I was one of the women who lost a lot of weight after having children,” she shared at the time. “Before I had children, I had boobs and a body, and I was curvy. And then I had children, and after breastfeeding for however many years and doing sleepless nights, I just lost my body, or it became something different.”

She continued, “Some people lose their boobs. Some people get bigger. Who gives a s–t, right? You just had a child, and your child’s healthy, and that’s all that matters.”

On February 7, Decker attended L.A.’s first Fire Drill Friday event, a Jane Fonda and Greenpeace-hosted rally, at City Hall in protest of climate change and action from lawmakers in Washington, D.C. The Battleship actress revealed that she and Roddick are “already having the conversations” with their children about the world’s climate crisis.

“My kids are 2 and 4 and we already talk about it,” she told Us at the event. “We talk about how scarce and precious water is, we talk about taking our own cups to restaurants and to fast food places so that we’re not using single-use plastic. We talk about adjusting ourselves to the planet versus adjusting the planet to ourselves. We’re not perfect, no one’s perfect, but a good friend told me that if I wait until I’m the perfect environmentalist it’ll be too late.”

Fonda, 82, brought her Fire Drill Fridays to L.A. after hosting several headline-making demonstrations in Washington, D.C. Like Decker, many other high-profile names have participated in the cause, including Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Rooney Mara and Kate Mara.

“There is a collective crisis, requires collective action,” Fonda told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in October 2019. “And so I decided to use my celebrity to try to raise the sense of urgency, and I moved to Washington, and I’m going to get arrested every Friday.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe