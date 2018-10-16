Charlize Theron looked flawless and bright-eyed at the 25th ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein on Monday, October 15. But the Oscar winner was yawning on the inside.

“I feel like a tired mom who drank too many vodkas,” the 43-year-old star old the crowd while accepting an honor. She then joked that it was way past her bedtime: “This is late for me!”

The Tully actress is raising son Jackson, 6, and daughter August, 2, with the help of her mother, Gerda Maritz, who lives in the same neighborhood.

“My mom is here with me tonight,” a Dior-clad Theron shared. “She is the one who deserves the Icon Award. Thank you for teaching me that I have value.” The South Africa native then shouted out her girlfriends in the audience. “I am so f—king glad I met you,” she gushed. “I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve you, but thank you for always telling me when my jokes aren’t funny or when I’m stupid and for always having my back.”

Back in April, Theron told Us Weekly and other reporters that Maritz keeps her calm when the kids are acting up. “She’s like, ‘You know, tomorrow is going to be a new day. It’s not the end of the world,’” the former model revealed. “Sometimes I lose my mind, especially in a car, like when we’re on a road trip or something. She’ll look at me and laugh . . . Then she’ll say, ‘It’s just a moment. It’s going to pass.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!