Congrats, Coco! Supermodel Coco Rocha made a big announcement on Monday, Oct. 6: She's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband James Conran.

The Canadian beauty, 26, broke the news via Instagram with an artsy video of herself showing off her ever-so-slightly rounder stomach in a nude leotard, as tranquil nursery music plays overhead.

"@JamesEdwardConran and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015!" she captioned the post.

Rocha and her interior designer hubby tied the knot in June 2010. Two years into their marriage, she told Fashion magazine she was interested in starting a family — when the time was right. "Right now it would be unfair to have a kid in the mess of all my life," she said in 2012 (via the Daily Mail). "But when my work is done, I would love to have kids with James."

