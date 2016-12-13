Hide the china! For the second year in a row, Alan Lawrence, who runs That Dad Blog, has transformed his 15-month-old son Rockwell into a real-life (and very mischievous!) Elf on the Shelf.

The elf ate all of the advent calendar chocolates last night! He apologized once he realized that it was not a game to test how many chocolates you could put in your mouth in 24 seconds. #rocktheelf A post shared by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

“It’s been a little more difficult now that Rockwell can walk,” the 40-year-old art director tells Us Weekly. “The window for the shot is a lot smaller. And if there isn’t candy or sweets involved, he usually makes a run for it.”

Every morning the elf insists on throwing marshmallows at me while I eat my sugarless cereal. I don't like marshmallows in my cereal, I'm not four years old! #rocktheelf #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 17, 2015 at 10:20pm PST

Another issue: The toddler isn’t a fan of the pointy red hat he happily rocked as an infant in 2015. “My wife and I wait until the last minute to put it on his head,” says Lawrence. “Then we snap the picture fast.” Off camera, Rockwell’s siblings, Gracie, 14, Zac, 12, Nik, 9, Ali, 8, and Wil, 3, are clapping and cheering him on!

So the elf is still hanging around. I made pancakes this morning but we had to eat them without syrup because he wouldn't let us touch it - just sat on our bananas and watched us eat. Hoping to get more answers today about how long he plans on staying. #rocktheelf #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 7, 2015 at 9:30am PST

In this year’s batch of holiday hijinks, which Lawrence posts to Facebook and Instagram, Rock the Elf is seen tying Zac up in Christmas lights, flying on a jet pack and scarfing down all of the Advent calendar chocolates. Lawrence’s favorite image so far shows Rockwell replacing toothpaste with Reddi-wip.

Third time telling this elf not to put cookies in the VCR! He is fascinated with jamming them in there. #rocktheelf #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 11, 2015 at 5:08pm PST

“As soon as I put a dab of whipped cream in his mouth, that was the shot,” says Lawrence. “That’s when he got that devious look on his face like, ‘I got what I wanted.’”

Lawrence will continue sharing pictures every week leading up to Christmas. “Rockwell’s brothers and sisters all come up with different ideas,” he says. “But their ideas are usually pretty crazy involving fire!”

Tonight was the first night the elf ate dinner with us. He never broke eye contact with me the entire dinner. I asked him repeatedly to get off the table but he would just throw noodles at me. #rocktheelf #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 10, 2015 at 9:29pm PST

"I could totally let you drive Santa's sleigh, I do it all of the time." Our elf is such a womanizer. #rocktheelf #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alan Lawrence (@thatdadblog) on Dec 9, 2015 at 7:40pm PST

Elf on the Shelf is based on a 2004 children’s tale, telling the story of elves sent by Santa Claus to report back on the behavior of children across the country. The bestselling book comes with an elf puppet that parents place in different (and often elaborate!) locations in the house to spy on their little ones!

