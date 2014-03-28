No divorced damsel in distress here! If Demi Moore is at all bothered by the news of ex-husband Ashton Kutcher's baby-to-be with new fiancee Mila Kunis, she didn't let it show on Thursday, March 27, when she hit up West Hollywood hotspot DBA to watch daughter Rumer Willis perform as part of the "For the Record: Tarantino" cabaret.

Dressed casually in black jeans and a black blouse, the LOL actress, 51, appeared to be in great spirits as she and four friends watched the show from a private table. Prior to the 8 p.m. curtain, Moore kept to herself; once the concert started, however, she was "animated" and "lively," an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Demi and Ashton, the way they were

"Demi had a huge smile on her face and was clapping the moment the show began," the eyewitness says of the star, who finalized her divorce from Kutcher in December after a protracted two years in legal proceedings. "She looked like such a proud mother when Rumer sang her solo of 'Bang Bang' from Kill Bill." (The 25-year-old actress starred in the cabaret as Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman in the movie, which also starred Willis' dad, Bruce Willis.)

PHOTOS: Demi Moore through the years

"Rumer was really good. She sounded flawless and was full of energy," the onlooker says, noting that Moore was "beaming" as she watched. "Whenever Rumer was performing, Demi was completely fixated on her. It was obvious how happy and proud she was."

The eyewitness adds that the mom of three (to Rumer, Scout, 22, and Tallulah, 20) was "lively as she moved along to the music…Once the show wrapped and Rumer took her bow, Demi was beaming with joy."

PHOTOS: Ashton's love life

Moore's night out came just four days after sources confirmed to Us that Kutcher, 36, and Kunis, 30, are expecting their first child together. "They are happy, healthy, and excited to start a family," an insider told Us. Kunis, the source added — who has been dating her former That '70s Show costar for nearly two years and debuted her engagement ring just last month — "is all about being a mother."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!