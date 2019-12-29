Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Reveals 6-Month-Old Son Marlo Died

Detroit Lions player Marvin Jones revealed on Saturday, December 28, that his 6-month-old son, Marlo, had died.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” the wide receiver, 29, captioned a photo of his little boy on Instagram. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

“We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too),” the father of five continued. “We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

The announcement came three days after Jones shared a video of his family including wife Jazmyn Jones and Marlo wearing matching holiday pajamas and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the team said in a statement on Saturday. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, share three older sons, Marvin III, Mareon and Murrell, and a 3-year-old daughter, Mya.

Marvin, who is currently on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month, coaches his two eldest sons in flag football in San Diego in the offseason.