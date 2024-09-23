Dick Van Dyke has had his family by his side throughout his extraordinary career.

The Mary Poppins star was born in 1925 to parents Hazel Victoria and Loren Wayne “Cookie” Van Dyke. Dick became a big brother six years later when his brother, Jerry Van Dyke, arrived. When Dick starred on his sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966 as Rob Petrie, Jerry joined that cast as his on screen sibling.

Before becoming a household name, Dick married his first wife, Margie Willet, in 1948. The pair expanded their family with four children: Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth. In 1984, Dick and Willet officially divorced after a long separation.

“I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life,” Dick said in an August 2016 interview with The Guardian. “When I went into therapy, I realized I was repeating my father’s mistakes.”

Dick moved on with longtime companion Michelle Triola Marvin in 1976. The couple were together until Marvin died in 2009. After Marvin’s death, Dick moved on with current wife Arlene Silver whom he wed in February 2012.

Keep scrolling to get to know Dick’s family:

Jerry Van Dyke

Dick’s younger brother pursued a comedy career in addition to serving in the air force. Jerry guest starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Judy Garland Show, My Mother the Car, You Wish and more.

In his personal life, Jerry was married twice. He and Carol Johnson wed in 1957. The pair welcomed three children: Jerri Lynn, Kelly Jean and Ronald. Jerry and Johnson divorced in 1974. The exes lost daughter Kelly Jean, who died by suicide, in 1991 after struggling with substance abuse.

Jerry moved on with wife Shirley Ann Jones in 1977. Jerry died in 2018 at age 86 due to heart failure.

Margie Willett

Dick and Willet began dating in their early 20s after growing up together. The twosome tied the knot in 1948 on the radio show Bride and Groom.

“We were too broke to get married, but a radio producer offered to pick up the tab and send us on honeymoon if we got hitched on his show,” Dick recalled to The Guardian in August 2016. “So in 1948 we exchanged our vows in front of a minister and two radio microphones while 15 million people listened!”

Before welcoming their first child, Willet miscarried twins. Dick and Willet went on to become parents in 1950. Dick told The Guardian in 2016 that both he and Willet struggled with addiction in their marriage. The exes separated long before they divorced in 1984. Willet died in 2007 after a battle of pancreatic cancer.

Christian Van Dyke

Dick’s eldest son gave show business a try by making a cameo on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1962. However, Christian ultimately decided to study law at Arizona State University. After graduation, he practiced law in Oregon where he was deputy district attorney in Corvallis, assistant attorney general in Salem and district attorney in Marion County. The lawyer also worked as corporate counsel for Nike and vice president of marketing at Patagonia.

Christian and wife Caroline Heller welcomed daughter Jessica Lee in 1974. However, Jessica died 1987 at age 13 after contracting chicken pox and suffering complications from Reye’s syndrome. The couple later welcomed a son and a daughter.

Dick Van Dyke and Barry Van Dyke

Barry Van Dyke

Barry was born in July 1951. Like his older brother, Barry also made an appearance on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Barry continued to act as he scored main roles on the series Galactica 1980, Gun Shy, Airwolf and more. In 1993, he reunited with his dad on-screen for the 1993 show Diagnosis: Murder. Barry’s last acting credit is in the 2019 film The Untold Story.

In 1974, Barry married wife Mary Carey. The couple share four children: Carey, Shane, Wes and Taryn.

Stacy Van Dyke

Dick and Willet welcomed Stacy in 1955. She also appeared on TV alongside her dad in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder. According to the Arizona Republic, Stacy married husband Mike Breen in 1979.

Carrie Beth Van Dyke

Dick’s family was complete when Carrie Beth arrived in October 1961. Like her siblings, Carrie Beth also made a few appearances on The Dick Van Dyke Show. In 1983, she wed Kevin McNally, with whom she shares two children.

Arlene Silver

Dick met Silver at the SAG Awards in 2007 but their connection turned romantic much later. In February 2012, the couple, who have a 46-year age gap, tied the knot on Leap Day.