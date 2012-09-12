Elizabeth Berkley: Motherhood is “Amazing and Magical”

After just a couple of hours away from her newborn Friday night, Elizabeth Berkley was missing baby Sky.

The new mom, who gave birth to her first child six weeks ago (with husband Greg Lauren), spoke to Us Weekly at the grand opening of Dylan's Candy Bar's West Hollywood location about how she's settling in to her life as a mother so far.

"I'm missing [Sky] right now, I'm going through separation anxiety," the actress, 40, shared. In general, though, motherhood has "been amazing and magical. I have a lot of friends who have little ones and I love their kids, but until you have your own, it's like you can't quite grasp the intensity of the love, the depth of it . . . it's so special."

The Saved By the Bell and Showgirls star says she's so taken with her new role as a mama that everything else has taken a backseat to her bundle of joy — at least for now.

"I'm really savoring this time," she explained. "I have a lot of work I will be doing, but I'm just enjoying the focus of where I should be. You can't get this moment back, you know what I mean? That's why I'm savoring it."

