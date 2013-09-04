Life is good for the Duhamels! Josh Duhamel shared his first new daddy update on Twitter Tuesday, Sept. 3, since welcoming baby boy Axl Jack with wife Fergie on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Five days after his son's birth, Duhamel, 40, tweeted, "Sorry about the absence. I truly appreciate all of your well wishes. All is good! In fact, never better. Much love, JD."

The Safe Haven actor's wife Fergie, 38, gave birth to Axl — weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces — in L.A. A source close the Black Eyed Peas singer told Us Weekly that their son's name was an homage to Axl Rose, the frontman of Fergie's favorite band Guns 'N Roses.

"Fergie is a huge Guns 'N Roses fan — one of her career highlights has been performing and recording with Slash — so Axl makes perfect sense," the insider explained.

The spouses of four years were well-prepared to welcome their first child at the end of August. Duhamel told Us on Aug. 20 that they had their hospital bag packed, and the couple tweeted on Aug. 27 that Dog Whisperer star Cesar Millan helped prepare their dog Zoe for the baby's arrival.

But two nights before Axl was born, Duhamel appeared on The Tonight Show and confessed he had some pre-fatherhood jitters. "You know, I gotta tell you, I'm a little bit nervous," he told Jay Leno. "I thought that I was going to be good. I thought that I was ready for this, and I'm a little bit terrified. I'm excited and terrified, because I am responsible for this little thing. Forever."

