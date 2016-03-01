In search of a new stroller? TheBabyGuy, Jamie Grayson, weighs in on the sweet rides celebrity moms are using to push their tots around town.

Gwen Stefani’s son Apollo, 2, rides around in the compact Stokke Scoot ($599, stokke.com). “This is a great option for urban parents,” Grayson tells Us Weekly. “It features wheels that can’t go flat, an accessible undercarriage basket and a reversible seat with various recline positions. Bonus: The model — suitable for children weighing up to 33 pounds — comes in five hues including red and aqua blue."

On February 19, Rose Bryne and Bobby Cannavale took their newborn son Rocco for a stroll in his Bugaboo Bee 3. Rocco’s limited-edition Van Gogh–inspired model ($869, mbeans.com) boasts vegan leather handlebars and an extendable sun canopy with the artist’s almond-blossom print. But don’t worry if you can’t get your hands on the Van Gogh style — the Bugaboo Bee 3 is available in 64 color combinations (From $719, bugaboo.com). “The Bee is easy to fold and only weighs 19 pounds!” raves Grayson. “It’s a stroller made for every day and travel.”

Kim Kardashian’s pick for her son, Saint: the Orbit Baby Infant Essentials Kit ($1,020, orbitbaby.com). “I call the Orbit the ‘stroller for nerds,’ because there is a lot going on — and I love all of it,” says Grayson. Saint’s system comes complete with an innovative SmartHub that allows the seat to spin 360 degrees. “This means that handles are out of the way in restaurants,” explains Grayson. “And it allows you to dock the car seat sideways in your car and then spin it backwards, helping to eliminate the strain on your back.”

The choices are endless. But Molly Sims selected the Nuna IVVI ($800, nordstrom.com) for her almost 12-month-old daughter, Scarlett. The Dutch brand’s IVVI “is a sleek aluminum stroller with a massive undercarriage basket for all your diaper bag and shopping needs,” says the certified child passenger safety technician. His favorite feature: the "dream drape" made to shield babies from sun and rain. Nuna’s fabrics are OEKO TEX certified, which means they contain no harmful chemicals or flame retardants.

Zooey Deschanel won’t need a new stroller anytime soon for her 7-month-old daughter, Elsie. The UPPAbaby Vista ($839.99, uppababy.com) has a 50-pound weight limit! “The Vista comes with a bassinet for a newborn and a reversible seat, so you have multitudes of options,” says the Denver-based pro. “Add in the ability to attach a second seat, and you’ve got a stroller that truly grows with your family.” Just like its sun canopy, the undercarriage basket is enormous.

