



Hamilton starand his wife’ 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide, died on Saturday, October 12, after a battle with epilepsy.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning,” Kelly wrote on Instagram on Sunday, October 13, alongside a black-and-white photo of Adelaide’s bedroom. “She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Miguel, 42, reposted the same photo and caption on his Instagram account later on Sunday.

The couple, who also share 7-year-old son Jackson, later released a statement to Us Weekly that read, “The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning. She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Adelaide, who had entered hospice care days before her death, suffered her first seizure when she was just 7 months old. She was diagnosed with infantile spasms (IS) two months later.

Kelly shared her daughter’s story and gave updates on her condition on her blog, Inchstones, through the years. She has also worked with the nonprofit organization Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which raises awareness and funds for research into a cure for the neurological disorder.

Earlier this month, Jackson visited his little sister at her bedside so that they could make a mold of them holding hands to immortalize their bond. Miguel and Kelly documented the touching moment on their Instagram pages, with the actor calling it “one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

Details for a celebration of Adelaide’s life will be announced at a later date.

