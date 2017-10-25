Talking about her kids fills Heather Morris with glee. Which is why the mom of Elijah, 4, and Owen, 20 months, was happy to give Us Weekly a full report on her sons at the Saint John’s 75th Anniversary Gala in L.A. on Saturday, October 21.

“My youngest is a go-getter and he likes to get a hurt a lot,” Morris exclusively told Us. “We’re talking about getting him a helmet because he hits his head a lot.”

Tattoos and t-shirt stains A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

And Morris’ eldest is becoming what she called “a fun little human,” who loves to make up words. “He’s really cognitive,” she gushed. “Everything is lighthearted and fun. I’m enjoying this phase that he’s in right now.”

The 30-year-old and her husband, Taylor Hubbell, are lucky: Elijah is more than happy to hang with his little brother. “They’re good. They like to play,” she told Us. “But they’re brothers . . . so they like to beat up on each other, and do what brothers do. It’s cute though. They’re getting used to each other and getting used to what the relationship is, which is fun.”

Now that Elijah and Owen are entertaining each other, the former Glee actress, 30, has more time to work on her screenplay. “I’m writing my own personal passion project,” she revealed. “It’s a dance film, an indie dance film. It’s actually kind of into into a miniseries!”

Morris — Beyoncés former backup dancer — appeared on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. Despite her shocking elimination just five weeks into the show in April, Morris was glad to be invited to appear in the season finale. “That was great,” she said on the Ladygang Podcast in July. “I was really, really happy about that.”

