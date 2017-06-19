So grateful! Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her daughter Maddie Aldridge’s 9th birthday over the weekend, four months after the child was injured in a terrifying ATV accident.

The country singer, 26, threw a pool party for her daughter in Louisiana on Saturday, June 17, two days before Aldridge’s actual birthday. “Today was the PERFECT day for a PARTY,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl.”

Today was the PERFECT day for a PARTY?? Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl?? A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

To celebrate the big day, Spears invited the first responders who saved Aldridge in February, and even gave them a special shout-out on social media. “My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is,” she captioned a photo of the birthday girl with the emergency officials. “So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS. John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate … another year of her life with us this past weekend!”



Celebrity Health Scares

The Zoey 101 alum continued, “Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE.”

As previously reported, Maddie, whom Spears shares with ex Casey Aldridge, was rushed to the hospital on Super Bowl Sunday after the ATV she was riding flipped over into a pond near Spears and her husband Jamie Watson‘s home in Louisiana. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes until first responders were able to free her from the vehicle’s seatbelt and safety netting. She was hospitalized for five days and has since made a full recovery.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!