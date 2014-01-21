She's in love! Jennifer Love Hewitt had the mama glow as she was photographed picking out toys for her sweet daughter Autumn on Monday, Jan. 20. The first-time mom went solo as she shopped at HomeGoods in Los Angeles.

During the outing, Hewitt, 34, was all smiles as she stocked up on children's baskets, pillows, and stuffed animals for her new bundle of joy. The former Client List actress also flaunted her skinny post-baby body while showing off her engagement ring and wedding band. The star rocked chic black glasses, and donned a sleek black ensemble, including tight-fitting pants, a low-cut top and jacket.

Five days earlier, Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay, 35, resurfaced together for the first time since the couple welcomed their first child last November. The pair were spotted taking a stroll in Santa Monica, Calif., as Autumn remained unseen in her stroller.

"Jennifer has lost almost all of her baby weight already," an insider revealed to Us Weekly about Hewitt's shrinking figure. "She has been going on walks and working out with her trainer at home."

Us exclusively broke news in late November that Hewitt and Hallisay — former costars on Lifetime's The Client List — tied the knot shortly before Autumn's arrival. "Brian has really stepped up and is a very hands on dad," a source told Us. "He helps out with everything and really takes on a lot of the responsibility."

