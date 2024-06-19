Jon Hamm is ready to hit another relationship milestone with his wife, Anna Osceola: having children.

“I hope it turns into kids,” Hamm, 53, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, June 19. “It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Hamm — who took the next step in his romance with Osceola, 36, when they tied the knot in June 2023 — noted that he previously “didn’t look at marriage as a thing.”

“Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, ‘Oh, this is how one finds happiness.’ I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’” he recalled.

When asked what he was terrified of, Hamm replied that he wasn’t sure. He recalled feeling like getting down on one knee was “really scary” before adding, “Well it probably means it’s worthwhile.”

Hamm and Osceola exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the Mad Men finale was filmed. Hamm called it a “perfect” day.

“Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a thing,’” he said. “We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day. So, it’s been great.”

The pair met while filming the series finale of Mad Men in 2015, when Osceola played Clementine, a receptionist at the retreat Hamm’s Don Draper attended. While Hamm and Osceola were briefly linked in 2017, Us Weekly confirmed their romance in 2020.

In September 2022, Hamm gushed about their romance during an interview with Howard Stern. “It’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” Hamm said at the time, adding that he could “for sure” envision marrying Osceola.

Days after Hamm and Osceola tied the knot, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome were “thinking of having kids soon.”

“Jon feels like this is the beginning,” the insider said. “He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”