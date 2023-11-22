Kellan Lutz is impressed by how realistic special effects in films can be — so much so, that he believes movie blood looks “way better” than the blood he saw during wife Brittany Gonzales’ C-sections.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Lutz, 38, talks about his new film Due Justice, in which his character, Max, seeks revenge from those who took the lives of his loved ones — by any means necessary. One chilling scene involving a baseball bat left an impression on the Twilight star, which is no easy feat, considering he’s used to films featuring grisly moments.

“I’ve done a lot of movies with blood and they make it look so real,” Lutz tells Us. “My wife’s had two C-sections and I’m looking at my kids coming out of her belly, blood. I’m like, ‘It doesn’t even look real. Movie blood looks way better.”

“The doctors are just cracking up. My wife’s like, ‘I can’t believe you said that,’” the dad of two — who shares daughter Ashtyn, 2, and 15-month-old son Kasen with Gonzales — recalls. “I’m like, ‘What? I’ve seen more movie blood that looks…’ they do a good job in movies nowadays!”

Luckily, Gonzales found comic relief in her husband’s sense of humor at the time. “I’ve heard that some husbands pass out [during delivery],” he continues. “She’s like, ‘I’m glad you’re there and I’m glad that you’re making it light, and you’re fascinated by seeing my organs out of my stomach and the baby come out.’”

Gonzales, for her part, also opened up about her C-section after welcoming Kasen, noting via her Instagram Story that “this go around recovering has been SO much easier so far so praying it continues.”

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a year since Lutz welcomed his son, but he’s still marveling at the beauty of bringing his children into the world. “It’s fascinating and a miracle: Birth and the whole process,” the Due Justice star shares. “The first time it happened … I mean, it’s just cool having a second time to really be like, ‘Okay, now, really, really process it.’

Lutz, who admits he “always wanted to be a dad,” can’t help but gush about his kiddos: “My daughter looks just like me [and] acts just like me, and my son looks just like my wife, [and] acts just like her,” he says. “It’s just really cute. “

The actor couldn’t be more proud of the family he and Gonzales have built together. “That’s one of the miracles of life — where you get to create life with your best friend,” Lutz adds. “These little characteristics where they are you [and] are the best combination of both of you, it really is special.”

Due Justice will be available in Theaters, On Demand and Digital on Friday, November 24