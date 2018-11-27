Looking good! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 27, to show off her abs just three weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Brooklyn Doris.

“The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL,” Moore, 47, captioned her post, in which she is seen sporting yoga pants and a sports bra, baring her midriff. “I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better.”

Moore, who had a C-section, will not be able to exercise until she gets the go-ahead from her doctor. “I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life,” the Bravo personality explained. “Whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.”

The reality star and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their little girl on November 4. Days earlier, Moore announced she would have deliver early due to preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication marked by high blood pressure.

Earlier this month, the reality star shared an Instagram video of herself cruising around a Target store in a motorized shopping cart. “The reality is it will take weeks for me to be able to walk without the excruciating pain of a C-section and to heal from the multiple cuts to my uterus,” she explained.

Moore and businessman Daly tied the knot in June 2017 on a beach in St. Lucia. In July, she paid tribute to her spouse in an Instagram post. “The ultrasounds, the mood swings, seeing our baby moving and dancing, and the laughs. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” she captioned the snap. “#Worththewait.”

