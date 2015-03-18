Paul Blart’s a dad again! Kevin James and his wife Steffiana de la Cruz welcomed their fourth child in late January, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 actor confirmed to Us Weekly.

The couple named the baby girl Sistine Sabella, and the tot weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

“[She’s a] big girl! That’s how I know she’s mine,” James, 49 joked to Us. “She’s incredible. A really good baby and so sweet. I’m a lucky daddy.”

Though James has spent a lot of time at home with his baby girl, he recently went on the road for a few stand-up gigs. Luckily little Sistine came along for support.

“She was great,” the comedian dished. “She travels great. It’s been fun. She’s such a good baby. She’s like her daddy — she only cries when she’s hungry.”

James and de la Cruz, 40, are already parents to daughters Sienna-Marie, 9, and Shea, 7, as well as son Kannon, 3.

