Their beach babies! Kim Kardashian shared a new family photo of Kanye West and the couple's children, North and Saint West, in honor of Father's Day on Sunday, June 19.

"Happy Fathers Day babe!" Kardashian, 35, captioned the Instagram photo. "Thank you for always putting our family first and being the best dad to our babies! I couldn’t ask for a better husband and more perfect family. We love you so much!"

In the pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on a surfboard near the sand. West, 39, is carrying 6-month-old Saint (whose face is turned away from the camera) while North, 3, is wearing an adorable white bikini.

The mom of two made sure to make the day a memorable one for her beau. Earlier in the day, she whipped him up a plate of chicken, macaroni and cheese and string beans.

"All my husband wanted for Father’s Day was a home-cooked meal, so in the kitchen, cooking," she wrote. In an additional video, she showed off some banana pudding with vanilla wafers. "My favorite part!" she captioned.

Kardashian may not have tasted the yummy dessert, though. The reality star, who is 10 pounds from her goal weight after giving birth to Saint, wrote "I'm f–ked" next to the dish.

Kardashian gave a shout-out to her father, the late Rob Kardashian, on Sunday as well. (The famed lawyer died at the age of 59 in 2003 from esophageal cancer.) "Happy Father's Day dad! You were the best dad in the world!" she captioned a throwback Instagram pic of the two. "The last conversation I had with you I told you that I was so lucky to have had the best example of what a dad should be and one day I will have kids and pass on everything you taught me. In so lucky to have had you as my dad. I love you."

