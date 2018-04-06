Hello, beautiful! Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of herself, Kanye West and their daughter Chicago on her app Friday, April 6.

Mom, Dad and baby are pictured cuddling during the family’s Easter festivities. Kardashian, 37, lays her head on her husband’s shoulder as she holds their 2-month-old little girl, and both stare at her lovingly.

“This year, we had Easter at [Kylie Jenner’s] house,” Kardashian wrote on her app. “We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!”

As previously reported, the Kardashian-Jenners posted behind-the-scenes photos of their Easter celebration on their Snapchat Stories on Sunday, April 1. The kids played with chicks, ducklings, sheep and rabbits and searched for plastic eggs filled with dollar bills in Jenner’s yard. The brood also munched on Easter-themed snacks including egg-shaped cookies, pastel chocolate-covered pretzels and Rice Krispies Treats.

Chicago wasn’t the only family member enjoying her first Easter this year. Jenner’s daughter, 2-month-old Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, also rang in the holiday for the first time. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian is awaiting the arrival of her baby girl.

Kim shared an Instagram photo of her 2-year-old son, Saint, giving his little sister a sweet peck on the nose on Saturday, March 31. “He loves her so much,” the mother of three captioned the pic.

That same week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos of North, 4, Saint and West at the San Diego Zoo on March 29. The 40-year-old rapper sported a big smile as he wrapped his arms around his only son.

