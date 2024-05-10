Kim Kardashian has a matching ride with her youngest son, Psalm, thanks to her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday,” Kardashian, 43, captioned a Thursday, May 9, Instagram Story video of Psalm, 5, checking out his “baby [Tesla Cybertruck],” a mini version of her full-size model of the car.

Kardashian gushed over the adorable gift in the clip, telling Psalm, “Now you match Mommy, huh?” Psalm proceeded to tell his mother how he wanted to show off his new gift. “I want to drive this to school,” he adorably quipped.

“You can’t drive this to school,” Kardashian replied before encouraging him to hop into the driver’s seat. The reality star posted more Instagram Stories of Psalm and his birthday present on Thursday, including a snap of him and his sister Chicago, 6, sitting in the car, as well as videos of him and big brother Saint, 8, taking the car for a spin outside. (Kardashian shares Psalm, Chicago, Saint and daughter North, 10, with her ex-husband Kanye West.)

Kardashian also commemorated her little one’s big day with a sweet Instagram tribute. “My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today!” she wrote alongside photos of herself and her son over the years. “I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our household lol.”

She continued: “You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever ♾️.”

Jenner, 68, wished her grandson a happy birthday with an Instagram message of her own, calling him “one of the lights and loves of heart and my life!” She added: “Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together. … You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kardashian and West, 46, welcomed Psalm via surrogate in May 2019. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian announced via X at the time.

Last year, Kardashian helped Psalm ring in his 4th birthday with a firefighter-themed celebration. Guests were given a custom firefighter jacket with their name on it and enjoyed activities such as a meet-and-greet with actual firefighters, riding on a firetruck and hitting a firetruck-shaped piñata.

Kardashian topped off the fun gathering by giving Psalm a firefighter-inspired cake, featuring tiers resembling a fire hydrant, flames, fire hose and a firefighter helmet.