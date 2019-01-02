Another pink nursery! Kobe Bryant announced on Tuesday, January 1, that his wife, Vanessa, is pregnant with their fourth daughter.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, 40, and the former backup dancer, 36, are already parents of Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and 2-year-old Bianka.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianca,” Kobe wrote on Instagram, with a sparkly gold graphic that read: “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019.”

In January 2018, the basketball legend revealed that Natalia has the perfect response to people who ask when he will have a son. “The best thing that happens is we’ll go out, and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me,” Kobe said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! At the time. “And they’ll be like, ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy. You and Vanessa gotta have a boy to carry on the tradition, the legacy. And she is like, ‘Oy, I got this. You don’t need a boy for that, I got this.’ I’m like, ’That’s right, you got this.’”

The 6-foot-6 Philadelphia native admitted in 2017 that Vanessa was hoping to add some blue to their brood. “I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see,” he told Extra. “I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do.”



Kobe and Vanessa met in November 1999 when she was 17. Though the pair have been married 17 years, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. The model filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. They announced their reconciliation in January 2013.

The Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard retired in 2016 after 20 seasons and five championships.

