Kourtney Kardashian Still Doesn’t Know Baby’s Sex

Just three months away, Kourtney Kardashian says she still doesn't know whether she's having a boy or a girl.

"I think I want to know soon just for planning purposes," Kourtney, 30, told Usmagazine.com Wednesday at a launch party for Famous Cupcakes in Beverly Hills. "I ordered a few things, some neutral stuff, but I want to order other stuff. I'm in nursery planning mode."

Newlywed sister Khloe isn't thrilled.

"She doesn't know the sex, so it's difficult because we see things we want to buy," she told Us. "We can only buy neutrals. When we know if it's a boy or a girl, I can buy more cute things."

So far, there are no plans for a baby shower.

"We are working on it!" mom Kris Jenner told Us.

Kourtney said on-again beau Scott Disick has been "great."

Said Kourtney, "He's going to be a great dad. He's so excited."

