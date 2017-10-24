Pizza and a sheet cake just wouldn’t cut it for Beckley Driscoll’s First birthday. The toddler celebrated his one-year milestone with an extravagant circus-themed bash at his grandmother’s home in Las Vegas on October 14.

The party, planned by Jennifer Bohlmann from Destinations by Design, “was created with kids in mind,” Beckley’s father, Matt Driscoll, tells Us Weekly.

But grown-up revelers were just as mesmerized by the Big Top blowout, which featured live circus animals, Cirque du Soleil performers, carnival games with prizes, jugglers, glitter face painters, balloon artists and a photo booth with props. Says Matt: ”The entertainment seemed endless.” And it began as soon as their 90 guests pulled up to the home.

North West's Fabulous Life!

“We had a ring master on stilts directing the cars into valet,” the 34-year-old tells Us. Revelers were than treated to a photo op with an 8,000 pound, 35-year-old elephant named Rosie before making their way over to the tent for a feast that included burgers, corn dogs, cotton candy and warm pretzels. Dessert was a carousel cake whipped up by Art of Cooking!

Though some might say a 1-year-old doesn’t care about about parties, Matt and wife Kellie disagree. “We have a picture of Beckley touching Rosie and has the biggest smile on his face,” says dad. “He likes bright, colorful things. The whole party was like sensory overload for him. He just couldn’t stop looking around!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!