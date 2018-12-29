Pregnant ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Shares First Baby Bump Photo

There it is! Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis, who is pregnant with her second child, shared the first photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram on Friday, December 28.

“First baby bump pic,” she captioned a photo that showed her pointing to her belly as she pulled up her red sweater. “8 weeks yesterday!! We are so excited to be growing our family!!” Otis, 32, added that the baby is now the size of a raspberry.

The former Bachelor contestant and her husband, Doug Hehner, revealed in their new “Hot Marriage. Cool Parents” podcast on Christmas Day that they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple, who wed in March 2014, are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Henley.

“We are expanding the family! Jamie and I are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner, 33, said on Tuesday, December 25. “Something we’ve been trying for a little while now has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy.”

“You hope it’s a boy,” his wife replied.

Getting pregnant didn’t come easily for Otis, who suffered a devastating miscarriage in July 2016, losing a son named Johnathan. In September this year, the reality TV star revealed that she’s had an early miscarriage due to a chemical pregnancy.

“So excited to finally share the news that we’re PREGNANT,” she captioned two Instagram videos with her husband and baby girl on Thursday, December 27. “I also want to be sensitive to all the mama’s who have been TTC [trying to conceive] but are struggling. The road to conception wasn’t easy for us and I know there’s a involuntary pain that sneaks up on you when it seems like everyone and their sister is getting pregnant but you.”

She revealed that she’d used the Ava bracelet at night to help track her most fertile days. “It was really helpful for us when trying to conceive our second baby,” she added of the device that tracks ovulation by measuring physiological parameters including skin temperature, pulse, breathing rate and heart rate.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!