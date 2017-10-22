Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, have welcomed their first child, a boy named Revel.

The Glee alum, 38, announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, October 22, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo that showed him giving his son a fist bump.

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!” he captioned the pic. “Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning…”

The new mom also shared an adorable photo of her husband cradling the newborn — who has a shock of dark hair — on his forearm and hand.

“I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body,” she wrote. “I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.”

“I see so much of your Papa in you already,” she continued. “I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal#morrisonadventures.”

Morrison and his model wife, who wed in Maui in October 2014, announced in May that they were expecting their first child.

“Matt’s friends absolutely adore Renee!” an insider previously told Us. “They have never seen Matt happier than when he is with her. She is super supportive of his career and also works hard on her own. She is such a great girl and they are awesome together.”

