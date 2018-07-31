Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato named their daughter Vida Amber Betty his rep confirms to Us Weekly. Not only is the moniker as pretty as a song, but it also has special meaning. Amber is for the Grammy winner’s mother, while Betty is a tribute to Lopilato’s mom.

The Argentinian model, who shares sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2, with Bublé, 42, announced the birth of their daughter, Vida, on July 26.

“How to Explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family . . . you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

The musician first revealed the sex of his third child during an TODAY FM earlier this month. “I’ve got my first little girl coming in about three weeks,” he gushed. “I’ve actually never said that in public. I’ve got a daughter coming.”

Vida’s arrival came nearly two years after her big brother Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. Noah began chemotherapy in November 2016 and two months later Bublé revealed in a statement to Us Weekly that the little boy was “progressing well during his treatment.” The crooner stepped away from music after Noah’s diagnosis but returned to the stage on July 7 in Dublin, Ireland.

“It’s cancer so obviously we have to monitor it,” Bublé told Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper on July 8. “But I wouldn’t be [returning to performing] if it wasn’t OK.”

