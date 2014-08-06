Getting there! Pregnant Mila Kunis stuck to her low-maintenance style as she stepped out in Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to run errands.

Ashton Kutcher's fiancée stayed true to her casual maternity wear, donning cuffed jean shorts with a black T-shirt and plaid button-down. Over the weekend, the soon-to-be first-time mom's growing belly was on display while she shopped for art with Kutcher.

Kunis, who was feted by close family and friends with a baby shower on July 27, recently told W magazine she's always wanted to be a mom.

"I have never wanted to be the person who only has business on her mind," the 30-year-old honestly said. "To me, this job has always been a hobby that turned into a great profession, but I don't eat and breathe acting … I'm sure Meryl Streep has a very different point of view. But I'm excited about being a full-time mom."

