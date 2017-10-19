Parents: Forget Pinterest and head directly to Lauren Mancke’s Instagram account for Halloween costume inspiration.

The South Carolina-based designer has been celebrating the holiday all month by dressing her of 9-month-old twins, Lera and Marigold, in custom costumes using items in her house such as colored duct tape.

Since Mancke began sharing photos on October 1, the adorable sisters have dressed up as characters from Arrested Development, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Bob’s Burgers and Broad City.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

In one popular post, the infants play “little” Kelly Kapowski and Jessica Spano from Saved by the Bell. Both rock jeans and Bayside Tigers T-shirts. “Any chance the zack attack will be performing ‘Friends Forever?’” joked one Instagram follower.

Mancke, who is also mom of Fox, 3, says the key to getting the perfect shot is well-rested kids. “They are usually in a great mood and ready to play after a nap,” she tells Us Weekly. During the daily shoots (they never take more than 30 minutes) Mancke sings songs and makes the girls laugh. “They enjoy the attention!” she says.

Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins

Though both infants are perfect models, neither are fans of wearing wigs. “I’ve been trying to come up with yarn ones that are soft and not scratchy for them,” says Mancke.

With Halloween just 12 days away, Mancke is scrambling to come up with the perfect outfits. “I’d like to do a group costume with the whole family,” she tells Us.

This isn’t Mancke’s first time making headlines for her daily Halloween costumes. She launched the project in 2015 when her son Fox was 16 months old.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!