Putting her kids first. Nia Long offered a rare glimpse at how her family was affected by ex-fiancé Ime Udoka‘s cheating scandal.

“My only focus right now is my youngest son ’cause he’s having a really tough time,” the actress, 52, said in an interview with The Cut, which was published earlier this month. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first. That’s the giving. It’s natural.”

Long, who shares son Kez, 11, with Udoka, 45, opened up about working through the public drama, adding, “I’m sure I’ll have to circle back with myself several times to reconcile things. But the one thing I’m trying not to harbor is anger.”

The former couple started dating in 2010 and got engaged five years later. Their relationship became a topic of conversation when The Athletic reported in September 2022 that the basketball coach had an “intimate and consensual relationship” with a female member of the Boston Celtics staff. At the time, the outlet noted that the alleged affair was considered “improper” by the company due to its code of conduct violation.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Amid the news, the team confirmed Udoka’s suspension from his position as head coach. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the press release read. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Udoka, for his part, released a statement apologizing for the incident. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

In the aftermath, the Best Man star slammed how her and the former San Antonio Spurs player’s personal life was addressed by the organization.

“The Celtics made a choice to make my family business public, and I don’t understand why,” Long, who also shares 22-year-old son Massai with ex Massai Z. Dorsey, shared during the February 10 interview. “It could’ve all been handled internally. I do understand why, but I can’t talk about it. Maybe one day I will.”

She continued: “You know, fear drives stupidity, and I’ll leave that right there. I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I ever thought I was.”

The New York native credited the outpour of support from fans for how it “saved” her. “It saved my mental well-being because I felt uplifted by the community in a way that felt like my family was checking in and making sure I was OK,” she said. “And that, I appreciated.”