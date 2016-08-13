Lemonade for sale! North West and Penelope Disick gleefully showed off their lemonade stand with several pals in a Snapchat video that proud mom and aunt Kim Kardashian shared with fans on Friday, August 12.

In one adorable clip, 3-year-old North can be seen frantically trying to flag down Kardashian as the reality star casually asks her about the price.

“It’s one dollar?” the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be heard saying off-camera. “OK. Can I have some lemonade for me and Rob? Customer!” North is so excited about the sale that she fails to realize that the sign she’s waving around — with the word “Organic” written on it — is upside down.

Based on several signs that Kardashian documents on her Snapchat, the two girls’ refreshing beverage is priced at $1, but the Selfish author happily pays more for the drink.

“$100 bill! Who wants to take it?” Kardashian asks in another clip, waving a $100 bill in front of the camera. Her sister Kourtney, who is Penelope's mom, can be seen in the shot, toting son Reign, 20 months.

The Kardashian sisters have frequently documented North and Penelope, 4, growing up together as the best of buds. In a sweet video that Kim shared to Instagram on July 8, the two little girls babble and laugh at each other while standing on top of kitchen chairs.

“Whatever secret language u girls speak, the way you girls protect each other & love each other is so special,” the reality star captioned the cute clip. “Penelope, North is so lucky to have a best friend like you! Happy Birthday my sweet P. I love you to the moon and back!”

