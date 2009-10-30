Pam Anderson Is “Not Pregnant,” Says Pal

Pam Anderson got blogs buzzing earlier this week when she stepped out of a London hotel sporting what some dubbed "a baby bump." But her pal, fashion designer Richie Rich, tells Usmagazine.com the 41-year-old mother of two is not expecting.

"She’s not pregnant, not broke and just happy," he told Us Thursday at the S. Kuhlman launch in NYC.

Don't expect her to ever comment on baby rumors, either.

"She doesn’t have to say anything because they’re not true," he said. "She actually gets upset because her kids go to school. Of course, she cares. She’s a human being. We’re all human. We just poop glitter that’s the only difference."

When it comes to parenting, "Pam is the real deal," he told Us. "She's an icon, and she lives her life, and people can say this or that – most of the time it's not true. I think Pamela represents a big responsibility in being a cool person. And that's why I like her. She's cool, and I’d want her to be my soccer mom!"

