Baby bumps make the best pillows. Pregnant Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 1, to share a photo of her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, dozing on her belly.

“Kicking off 2018 right … Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” Underwood, 35, wrote. The country star, who was wearing a T-shirt that belongs to her husband, Mike Fisher, joked about her exposed tummy: “#LettingItAllHangOut.”

The American Idol season 4 champion will meet her baby boy soon: He is due this month! “I can no longer tie my own shoes,” Underwood quipped in an Instagram video on December 30. And that isn’t her only third trimester woe. The Oklahoma native is also struggling with insomnia.

“Please go bother someone else… like dads. Go bother dads,” she tweeted last month. “My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind!”

After previously suffering miscariages, the “Cry Pretty” singer waited a bit before announcing in August that she and the ice hockey player, 38, would be expanding their family again.

“Obviously, you want to reach a point in your pregnancy where you’re suer that everything is going well before you let other people in on it,” she explained to PopCulture.com in September. “You don’t want to jump the gun and then have to take it back.”

Underwood had planned on keeping baby No. 2 under wraps for even longer, but then one morning she woke up with a bump. “I was like, ‘I guess today’s the day. I can’t hide this anymore,’” she said at the time. “Going to the grocery store and it’s 90-something degrees outside and I’m in giant hoodies. It was just time to put it out there.”

In November, the performer opened up to Us Weekly about her pregnancy journey. “It took us a while to get here,” she told Us. “[I’m] just so thankful … to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Underwood and the retired ice hockey player, 38, tied the knot in July 2010.

