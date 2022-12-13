Sharing is caring! During an episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, baby Lilibet was shown wearing a cute hat that once belonged to her big brother, Archie.

The former Suits actress, 41, and the Duke of Sussex, 38, are giving viewers an inside look into their relationship and personal life in their docuseries, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. Their children — Archie, 3, and Lili, 18 months — have made sweet cameos throughout the first three episodes.

One scene includes footage taken from the couple’s home in Montecito, California, where they moved in 2020 after announcing their step down from their senior royal duties. While Meghan tended the animals, her daughter was strapped to her chest in a carrier and sported a gray beanie with two pom-poms on top.

Archie wore the same style hat in a photo with his father that was shared in a video slideshow as a look back on 2019 on the Sussexes’ now-defunct Instagram account.

“‘Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!’” the pair wrote at the time. “‘We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.’ – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The hat Archie wore in the photo was made by Make Give Live, which is a New Zealand-based brand that creates knitwear while also giving back to the local community. In December 2020, the company revealed that Meghan and Harry got in contact with them to purchase 100 beanies to donate to children in need in New Zealand. Make Give Live has a buy one give one model, meaning a total of 200 hats were donated.

“They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” a post on the brand’s Instagram account read at the time. “So thank you to everyone that is part of our community, contributing to our impact through supporting, buying, and making! ❤️.”

Harry & Meghan continues on Thursday, December 13, with three more episodes hitting Netflix. In a trailer for the second volume of the docuseries, the Archewell cofounders’ departure from their senior roles — and the royal drama that followed — appears to be the focus.

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” the Spare author said in the trailer, which dropped on Monday, December 12. “To see this institutional gaslighting … They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”