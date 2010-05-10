Sandra Bullock Steps Out for First Time Since Adoption Announcement

How did Sandra Bullock spend her first Mother's Day as a mom?

She and newly adopted 3 1/2-month-old boy son Louis visited an art gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana (see photo, left).

The 46-year-old actress — who filed for divorce from Jesse James Apr. 23 after he cheated on her — has been laying low ever since she announced she had adopted.

Why did she stay silent so long about adopting?

From a mom and baby bonding perspective, "it was common sense," her friend and former assistant Mark Brunetz, who was privy to the adoption, tells Us Weekly. "There's an integration process."

Bullock’s control issues also played a role. In fact, Brunetz says the fiercely private actress — who had guests at her 2005 wedding sign what a source calls "mile-long" confidentiality agreements — masterminded the plan. "She wanted to be in charge of how the news got out," Brunetz tells Us. "She is not the While You Were Sleeping girl next door. She's savvy."

She managed to keep the baby a secret with the help of her trusted inner circle — including George Lopez, her sister Gesine Prado and stepkids Chandler, 15, Jesse Jr., 12, and Sunny, 6.

Bullock has always wanted kids. "We talked about it in college," Brunetz, also a classmate at East Carolina University, tells Us. "She never spoke specifically about adoption, but it was never ruled out."

Lopez tells Us she is enjoying motherhood: She's "a caring mother, like all mothers."

