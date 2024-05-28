Your account
Celebrity Moms

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Choreographer Says She’s Not Using Her ‘Famous Name’ to ‘Achieve Her Goals’

By
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is not letting her famous name define her.

“Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” her choreographer, Kelaan Carter, told Daily Mail on Monday, May 27. “She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage.”

Carter told the outlet that Jolie-Pitt, 18, isn’t relying on her name “to achieve her goals.” He added, “Honestly, I didn’t even know who she was at first and I don’t think this matters, especially in a dance studio.”

While it’s hard to forget that Shiloh-Pitt’s parents are A-listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Carter encouraged fans to see her through a different lens.

“I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her,” he said. “Believe me, it is worth it.”

Carter made headlines earlier this year for sharing dance videos featuring Jolie-Pitt. He told the outlet that the upload was “made in the same way I post any dancer who comes to my sessions or classes and whom I believe deserves to be featured.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the clip shared via Carter’s Instagram earlier this month, Jolie-Pitt moved alongside fellow dancers inside a studio.

“Can’t wait to be back in the studio with these talented people 🤍,” he captioned the post. “In the last period of my life, LA feels like home and I’m glad that I had the opportunity to meet so many hardworking and wonderful people. I’m glad every time to have you next to me in the studio so thank you guys 🤍🙏.”

Carter also gushed about Jolie-Pitt’s talent in another Instagram post earlier this month, featuring a video of her dancing solo. “Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj 🫶,” he wrote.

Jolie-Pitt has shown off her dance moves through the years. In 2022, she made an appearance in a choreographed video set to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” as well as TikTok videos that showcased her routines to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

As for what her parents think of her passion for the arts, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2022 that they are “both very proud.”

“They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means,” the insider added, noting that she has had an interest in dance for a while. “Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”

Brad Pitt on Very Beautiful Daughter Shiloh Pitt Dancing Brings a Tear to the Eye 3

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

