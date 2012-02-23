Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria Welcomes Baby Girl!

Sweet Swedish princess!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, her husband Prince Daniel confirmed to reporters, according to Stockholm News.

The little girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the first for Victoria, 34, and husband Daniel.

"This morning at 26 minutes past 4 a.m . . . a very cute princess was born," former personal trainer Daniel announced.

The royal bundle of joy weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. — and one will day be Queen of Sweden. (Victoria is the first-born of King Carl and Queen Silvia, and is first in line to the Swedish throne.)

"Both the little daughter and the Crown Princess are doing great," Daniel gushed. "The Crown Princess feels radiant, she is so happy . . . As you might guess, we need to just be our little family now."

The couple wed in Stockholm in June 2010. How's fatherhood for Prince Daniel? "This is a new situation, something you never experienced before," he admitted. "To deliver the baby is always associated with certain risks but everything has gone exceptionally well."

