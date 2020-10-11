The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Says His 2-Month-Old Daughter Has Leukemia

The Challenge‘s Ashley Cain revealed on Friday, October 9, that his newborn daughter, Azaylia, has leukemia.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” he captioned a video with his sleeping 2-month-old as he whispered to her. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications. Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

The British reality TV star, 30, who appeared War of the Worlds in 2019, shared a follow-up video that showed his baby girl looking at him as he kissed her on the head while Chris Brown & Young Thug‘s “Go Crazy” played.

“Just know WE FIGHTING… But we VIBZZZZING too! – Please continue your prayers for my beautiful little girl Azaylia Diamond Cain battling a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia. SHE is a little warrior, SHE is fighting and WE are fighting! LETS GO CHAMP! WE LOVE YOU.”

In a video on his Stories, the former soccer player thanked fans for their wellwishes and said that the baby has “passed her first two hurdles” with two chemotherapy treatments and is “well enough to hit the third one.”

Ashley welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee on August 10. “There are no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart,” he wrote on Instagram as he announced her birth. “I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

The former Ex on the Beach UK star and his aesthetician girlfriend announced that they were expecting their first child in February.

Vorajee paid tribute to her daughter in her own Instagram post on Saturday, October 10, sharing a photo that showed her kissing Azaylia. “The most precious gift this world has ever given me,” she captioned the pic. “I’m so proud of you over the past 48hours you have showed your mummy and daddy that you are strong and a fighter. The journey is going to be difficult sweetie but I have faith in you baby girl ur a fighter. I look at you in your eyes and we see deep into each other’s souls, I see your tired darling but I see more than that …your strong and u can fight. LETS GO CHAMP.”