Tori Spelling is doing the best she can this holiday season following her split from Dean McDermott.

“It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” Spelling, 50, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 22. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it.]”

Spelling explained that she missed the deadline for any online shopping to arrive in time for the holiday, so she had to buy her gifts in person.

“Now I’ll have to brave the mall alone,” she continued. “Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023 😂.”

Spelling and McDermott, 57, share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11. McDermott is also father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

This is the family’s first Christmas since the pair split earlier this year. McDermott announced in June that he and Spelling separated after 17 years of marriage via a since-deleted Instagram post. Four months after his surprising news, McDermott broke his silence on their breakup and opened up about his struggles with alcohol.

“My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he told the Daily Mail in November. “I posted [the split announcement] because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again.”

After McDermott’s bombshell interview, a source told Us Weekly that Spelling was caught “off guard.”

“It was a lot of personal information about their family,” the insider shared in November. “Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

McDermott has not seen his children since June and has only communicated with them over the phone. However, a second source told Us earlier this month that Spelling and McDermott’s plans for the holiday are up in the air as McDermott continues to work on his sobriety. (In November, he confirmed he had completed a 40-day inpatient treatment and was living in a sober group home for men.)

“It’s contingent upon Dean’s healing process and commitment to sobriety,” the insider explained to Us in December. “It’s still up in the air at this point.”

Since their separation, both McDermott and Spelling have moved on. McDermott has been romantically linked to Lily Calo since October, while Spelling has been dating Ryan Cramer since November.