Vanessa Minnillo Dresses Son Camden in Turkey Outfit for Thanksgiving!

Vanessa Minnillo is documenting every moment of her son Camden's first Thanksgiving — and she even shared a picture of the 10-week-old dressed in a festive outfit with her Twitter followers!

"Oh no! My turkey is making a run for it," the 32-year-old wrote in the photo caption Nov. 22. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

The night prior, the new mom bragged that all of her Thanksgiving cooking was complete, "except for the turkey, of course." Minnillo also made pumpkin bars using a recipe from Paula Deen.

Proud papa Nick Lachey, 39, told his Twitter followers that it's "not a hard year to find things to be thankful for! I feel so blessed to have such a beautiful family. Hope you all are enjoying yours!"

The singer's wife recently opened up to Us Weekly about their son's latest milestones. "He's smiling at the sound of our voices now," the Wipeout co-host shared. "He's so peaceful — he just sits there and takes it all in with his bright blue eyes. He has his daddy's eyes!"

