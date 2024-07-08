Viola Davis is one proud mom. The Woman King actress, 58, posted a cute snap on Saturday, July 6, via Instagram of herself and daughter, Genesis.

In the photo, Davis posed alongside the teen at their home.

“Me and my soon to be 14 yr old. Love her soooo much ❤️❤️❤️,” Davis gushed in the caption. (Genesis’ birthday is on July 10).

Davis shares her daughter with husband Julius Tennon, whom she married in 2003. The couple adopted Genesis in 2011.

Related: Couple Goals! Viola Davis, Husband Julius Tennon's Relationship Timeline The Woman King found her real-life Prince Charming! Viola Davis and Julius Tennon felt an instant spark when they met on the set of City of Angels. “He was the anesthesiologist, Dr. Holly, and I was Nurse Lannett,” the Woman King star exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2013, remembering how their characters “were passing blood” on the set. “He knew […]

Genesis rocked red braids in her hair while sporting a black camisole and tan cargo pants.

The EGOT winner wore a green hair wrap, a black sweatshirt and baggy jeans.

Davis’ The Help costar Octavia Spencer gushed in the comments section: “She’s as tall as you. 😍😍😍😍.”

Other fans also loved the sweet snapshot, with one person writing: “Two beauties right there!! Genesis has so much to look forward to these high school years. And you’ll always be her bestie!! ❤️.”

Someone else interjected: “She is beautiful. You are so blessed.”

ABC broadcaster Deborah Roberts penned: “Genesis. So grown up. So beautiful!”

The How To Get Away With Murder star opened up about motherhood to Us Weekly in 2018.

“I want her to honor herself, to love herself, to not compromise, to not stop when she makes a mistake and to understand that’s a part of her growth,” she told Us at the time. “[I want her to know that] beauty has very little or nothing to do with how she looks.”

She added that she “always” feels guilty when she has to leave Genesis to film on a set. But she has learned to give herself some grace. “I forgive myself,” Davis said. “I forgive myself daily.”

In a 2013 profile by The Telegraph, the Widows actress got candid about how she always wanted to be a mother, however, she was unsure if she could be one while having an acting career.

Related: All 19 Stars Who Are EGOT Winners: Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and More The best in the biz! Only 19 stars to date have earned the most coveted honor in Hollywood: the EGOT. The awe-inspiring acronym is shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four highest achievements one could receive in the entertainment industry. Each award represents a standout in the field of television (Emmy), music (Grammy), […]

“I always wanted a child but acting is a very self-focused profession. We’re late getting married, late having children, all of a sudden you stop for five minutes and think, ‘What have I been missing?’” Davis said.

“[Now] this is bringing me to my knees, having a child. My grandmother had 18 children. Can you imagine? Even with one, I feel I’m always in survival mode, just trying to get through each day. I never thought that I could feel like such a failure, but at the same time I’m amazed at how much I feel like the greatest hero alive,” she explained.